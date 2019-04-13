Joseph Paul Rajeski January 14, 1926 – April 10, 2019 Joseph Paul Rajeski passed away at 93 years of age following a brief illness. Beloved husband of 71 years to Virginia (deceased) and loving father of Joseph (Kathy), Dan (Jan), Mark (Diana), Lori (John) and Matthew, and cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and treasured uncle to nieces and nephews.



Joseph was born in San Francisco and moved to South San Francisco to raise a family. In his early years, he was a professional baseball player who signed with the Cleveland Indians. He also was a United States Army veteran. He was a police officer for the City of South San Francisco and retired after 17 years of service. He also worked for the federal courts in San Francisco until his retirement at the age of 70. While working as a police officer, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree from San Francisco State University.



He was an avid swimmer. He would swim to Seal Rock at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. His love of the ocean was instilled in all of his children.



He was a long time member of the Elks Club, YMI, and San Francisco Old Timers Baseball Association.



He lived a full and wonderful life with passion for life and family. His wife Virginia was his love of his life. They are together now. He loved spending time with the family, being outdoors, taking trips with his children, swimming, and discussing baseball. His memory of details was amazing. He was the person the family would go to recall dates and events.



He will always be remembered as the family's rock. He will remain forever in our hearts and in our loving memories.



Friends may visit between 6-8 PM, Tuesday, April 16th, Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, South San Francisco where a Vigil Service will be offered at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17th 10 AM, All Souls Church, 315 Walnut Avenue, South San Francisco.







