Joesph John Quadt
January 23, 1936 - January 7, 2020Beloved husband of Gayle Quadt, loving father to John Quadt (Kim), Wendy Goeking (Karl), Kelly Waggoner (Bill), Leisa Port, Victoria Shannon (Guy), grandfather to 12 and great-grandfather to 11.
Joseph touched many of lives with his positive outlook, his spirit and his sense of humor. Joseph was born in San Francisco and for high school, he graduated from Burlingame High School and then attended the College of San Mateo. He then went on and served in the United States Marine Corps with an Honorable discharge. After serving in the Marines, Joseph was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for San Mateo County and then went and had 43 years of honored service as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Town of Hillsborough. Joseph also served on the board of the American Red Cross for several years.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, Ca and following the Funeral Mass, everyone is invited to Joseph's Committal Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Old Mission Rd., Colma, Ca
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020