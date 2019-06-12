Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Saidy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Saidy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph J. Saidy Joseph Saidy, a native of Rochester, Minnesota, passed peacefully on June 10, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 49 years who he adored, Joan; daughter Alex and her husband Pete, daughter Joanna, and daughter Suzannah and her husband Peter. Joe was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Farah, Oscar, Francesca, Logan and Serena.



Joe was born on November 30, 1927, to Marie and Jacob Saidy who both had recently immigrated from Lebanon. He had an older brother, Jack Saidy, and a younger sister, Dolly Toms with whom he was very close.



After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, Joe spent a few years living abroad. During the reconstruction of Germany after WWII, he was stationed for two years in Frankfurt with the Army. Following his time in service, Joe lived with the "Brazilian side of the family" in São Paulo also traveling around South America.



Having moved to San Francisco in the 1960s, Joe immediately became a passionate Bay Area sports fan of the Warriors and 49ers. He was an original Kezar Stadium ticket holder through the last game played at Candlestick Park. Joe was also an avid and skilled golfer who was a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish golf team and very proud of his hole-in-one certificate. When not working as a stockbroker for over 50 years, you could find him at the San Francisco "Washbag" in North Beach with his weekly football group, as a frequent attendee of the Bing Crosby Clambake golf tournament and at the Del Mar horse races.



Joe will be fondly remembered for his intelligence, curiosity, compassion, integrity and great sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by his extended family who were the center of his life. Joe was a cherished friend who lived by the motto of "your friends are your family."



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's name to Mission Hospice, 1670 South Amphlett Blvd., Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402, or a . A private memorial for family will be held in his honor.

