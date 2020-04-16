|
|
Joseph Richard Saunders
Nov 29,1960 - April 4, 2020Joe passed away unexpectedly Saturday April 4th at home he shared with his partner Randy. Joe was the kindest, sweetest man you could ever know, a true angel. He was always such a positive person that other wanted to be around, he was magical. He always put everyone else first. He had a zest for life, loved to host parties, and always made you feel welcomed. He had a great sense of humor , enjoyed music, singing, gardening, hiking and cheering on the local sports teams at the 440 and Mix. He had a lucky touch and loved to gamble be it slots, craps, horses or lotto scratchers that he shared with so many. He was always a winner. Joe touched so many lives with his kindness, generosity and compassion, he will one deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have know him. Joe is survived by his partner of 19 years Randy sisters Donna and Judy and brother Jim as well as best friends Angie, Donna, Francis, Mark and Miguel.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2020