Joseph Sigona Sr.Age 92, passed away October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Millbrae.
Joe (Dad, Gramps) was born in San Francisco on August 26, 1927, attended Mission High School, and eventually acquired his GED diploma. Joe served in the US Navy towards the end of WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Joe married Eleanor Calabro (died 1987) in 1949, and is survived by their 2 children, Joseph Jr (Kristine) and Noreen Ridings (David), 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joe remarried in 1988 to Frances Parle who is his surviving spouse. He is also survived by Frances's daughters, Laurie, Andrea White and Mary Shulenberger (Arthur), son, Jerry (Debbie), as well as her 4 grandchildren.
Joe was an active member of the Verdi Club in San Francisco, Knights of Columbus, Italian Catholic Federation, St. Dunstan's Church, and the San Bruno senior center.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae, CA 94030. A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to: Catholic Worker Hospitality House of San Bruno, catholicworkerhospitalityhouse.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019