Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Raphael
1104 5th Ave
San Rafael, CA
Joseph Simon


1928 - 2019
Joseph Simon Obituary
Joseph Floyd "Bunny" Simon

November 24, 1928 - July 20, 2019

Joseph Floyd "Bunny" Simon one of San Francisco's most successful African American entrepreneurs, impresarios and civil rights activist, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and amassed a string of successful business in San Francisco including the Play Pen and Anxious Asp nightclubs passed on July 20, 2019 at Marin General Hospital. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, "Bunny" as he was known to family and friends also served as Director of Minority Affairs for ACTION, a division of the Peace Corp. He is survived by Ann Simon, his loving companion and wife for over fifty years. His brother Robert, children Timothy, Veronica and Joseph, eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Services will be held on August 9th, 11:00am at the Church of Saint Raphael, 1104 5th Ave, San Rafael, Ca, phone number 415-454-8141. In Lieu of Flowers please make contributions to the Marin General Hospital Foundation, 100B Drake's Landing, Ste 255, Greenbrae, Ca 94904.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
