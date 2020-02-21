|
|
Joesph David Sims
July 21, 1943 - January 28, 2020With Deep sorrow, we must announce that Joseph David Sims, who has spent the last 44 years living in San Carlos California has passed away at the age of 76, on January 28th, 2020.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Amanda, He is survived by his life partner Kathleen (Kitty) Piiwaa, three sons Jeffery, wife Jelisa granddaughter Marriah, son Erick, and wife Kimberly grandchildren Parker and Tera and son Marc.
We will be having a celebration of his life with friends and family on February 29th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St Charles Church 880 Tamarack Ave, San Carlos, CA 94070.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020