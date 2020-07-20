Joseph Thurston

Joseph George Thurston

August 15, 1927-June 27, 2020

Joseph George Thurston passed away peacefully in his sleep at his daughters home in Mill Valley on June 27th 2020.

He was born in Los Angeles California to Eugene and Marguerite Thurston. He spent his childhood growing up in San Francisco. Joe attended Lowell High School and was a star basketball player. His basketball skills earned him a scholarship to St. Mary's college playing basketball, where he was voted into the St. Mary's Hall of Fame for his stellar basketball play.

Joe was a pilot in the Korean war and after his military service he married Marlene Jackson who was a star ice skater with the Ice Follies. Joe and Marlene purchased the San Francisco Ice Arena in the late 50's which he owned and operated until 1990 with his two sons. At the time of its demolition it was the oldest ice skating rink in the United States and a considered a San Francisco institution. Joe was passionate about the sport of golf. He was a 50 year member of the Olympic club and served as Vice President for a term and many years on its Board of Directors. He later became the President and board member of the NCGA. While on the board he was involved with the development of Poppy Hills and Poppy Ridge Golf courses.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Marlene who passed away in 2016, and his sister Patricia Lamorey who passed in 2013. He is survived by his three children Terri Dailley, Charlie Thurston, and John Thurston. And his two grandchildren Ryan and Courtney Dailley. He lived a long and fulfilled life and will be deeply missed by many who knew and loved him.

At Joe's request there will be no service or memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store