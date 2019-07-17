|
|
Joseph A. Tweedy
March 26, 1934 - July 17, 2019Joseph Adrian Tweedy entered peacefully into rest in Hayward on July 17, 2019. He was 85 years old.
A native San Franciscan, Joe attended St. John's Grammar School (class of 1948), Scared Heart High School (class of 1952) and finished his formal education at University of San Francisco in 1958. He embarked on a successful securities trading career and tax consulting prior to his retirement.
Joe is survived by his sister and brother in law, Margaret & Ronald Belcher; cousin, Patricia Melim and many cherished extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian & Evelyn Tweedy; grandmother, Margaret Moy; uncle, Joseph Moy; aunt & uncle, John & Agnes Kelleher and cousin, Jack Kelleher.
Private family services are scheduled.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019