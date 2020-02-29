San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Valerga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Valerga

Add a Memory
Joseph Valerga Obituary
Joseph John Valerga

June 20, 1924 - February 26, 2020

Passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the age of 95 in Burlingame. Beloved brother of the late Louisa Baciocco, Mary Cocconi, and John Valerga, and loving son of the late Tony and Angelina Valerga. Caring Uncle to Joseph (deceased), Marie, Tom, Linda, John, Angie and their families. Joseph graduated from Balboa High with honors as class valedictorian. He then served as a second-class Yeoman in the Coast Guard, and worked for the (Union Pacific) Railroad for over 40 years. He loved fishing, and serving his Catholic community, living in San Francisco his entire life. A service was held March 3,2020 at Epiphany Church.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now