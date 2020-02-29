|
Joseph John Valerga
June 20, 1924 - February 26, 2020Passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the age of 95 in Burlingame. Beloved brother of the late Louisa Baciocco, Mary Cocconi, and John Valerga, and loving son of the late Tony and Angelina Valerga. Caring Uncle to Joseph (deceased), Marie, Tom, Linda, John, Angie and their families. Joseph graduated from Balboa High with honors as class valedictorian. He then served as a second-class Yeoman in the Coast Guard, and worked for the (Union Pacific) Railroad for over 40 years. He loved fishing, and serving his Catholic community, living in San Francisco his entire life. A service was held March 3,2020 at Epiphany Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020