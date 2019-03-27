Joseph Michael Vella 8/28/1926- 3/24/2019 Joseph Vella was born in San Francisco, CA on August 28, 1926 to the Parents of Anna and Salvatore Vella. He was the loving Husband of Rocchetta Vella, who he was Married to for over 61 yrs. He was the dedicated Father of Laura, Celeste and Mark Vella. He was the proud Grandfather of Harrison, Zachary, Caprice and Shayne. Joe served the U.S. Navy in WWII where he fought for our Country in the South Pacific. He returned to the states and pursued a career as an auto mechanic. Joe was an avid Sportsman who loved fishing, hunting, camping and backpacking. Joe loved to work in his garden where he grew some of the most delicious fruits and vegetables. However, his greatest love of all was his family. There was nothing more he was proud of than his grandchildren. On March 24th, Joe passed away peacefully in his sleep. Joe, you will always be loved and missed. God Bless

Memorial Services to be Held at St. Bartholomew's Church in San Mateo on April 26th at 11 a.m. Celebration of Life will follow Service at the Church. 600 Columbia Dr, San Mateo, CA 94402

