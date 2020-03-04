|
Joseph M. Warda
1943-2020A true son of The City, Joseph was born in San Francisco and grew up in the Richmond and the Sunset, attending St Thomas Apostle Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School. Spending many adventurous childhood days in Golden Gate Park and running in the sands of Ocean Beach, Joseph was also a veteran of the Navy and a government employee of the US Postal service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. Warda and Babylon Azoo Warda; nephew Ron Newman. He is survived by his sister, Anita Warda Newman; her sons Tony Newman and Adam (Wendy) Newman and grandniece, Kylie Newman (all of Spokane); many Warda family members; and his long-time companion, Christine Armigo. An amateur photographer and writer, Joseph was a warm, friendly man, with a big smile and he will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020