San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Camozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Camozzi

Obituary Condolences

Josephine Camozzi Obituary
Josephine Camozzi

(2/15/26 – 5/15/19)

Josephine(Josie or Jo) Corradi Camozzi passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Frank Camozzi; loving mother of Gary (Fredrika), Frank (Valerie), Lisa, Jeanné (John), and Gisele (Chris); caring grandma of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A native San Franciscan, Josie graduated from Galileo High School and cared for her mother and father until she met her husband in the late 40's and married. Her life was devoted to her husband, her children, and her Church (St. Agnes), where she met most of her life-long friends.

Friends and family may visit Tuesday, May 28, from 4PM to 8PM at Duggan's Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, at 10 AM at St. Agnes Church, 1025 Masonic Ave., San Francisco. Parking available at 1639 Oak St., which is the Urban School garage. Donations may be made to Community Employment Services, 1242 Market St. 1st Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now