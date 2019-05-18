Josephine Camozzi (2/15/26 – 5/15/19) Josephine(Josie or Jo) Corradi Camozzi passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Frank Camozzi; loving mother of Gary (Fredrika), Frank (Valerie), Lisa, Jeanné (John), and Gisele (Chris); caring grandma of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A native San Franciscan, Josie graduated from Galileo High School and cared for her mother and father until she met her husband in the late 40's and married. Her life was devoted to her husband, her children, and her Church (St. Agnes), where she met most of her life-long friends.



Friends and family may visit Tuesday, May 28, from 4PM to 8PM at Duggan's Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, at 10 AM at St. Agnes Church, 1025 Masonic Ave., San Francisco. Parking available at 1639 Oak St., which is the Urban School garage. Donations may be made to Community Employment Services, 1242 Market St. 1st Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary