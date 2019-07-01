Josephine Chetcuti September 4, 1930 - June 27, 2019 Josephine Chetcuti passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness, at the age of 88, in her home of 40 years. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and religious faith. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and loyal friend.



Josephine was born in San Francisco, CA the oldest child of Joseph & Maryann Mula of Naxxar, Malta. Josephine graduated from Commerce High School in San Francisco. She married Charles C. Chetcuti in 1952 and was widowed in 1994.



Josephine is survived by her sons: Gary, David, Charles, and Joseph; her sister Jeanne V. Baker of Tulsa, OK; and her daughter-in-law LaReine E. Chetcuti of Concord, CA. She is the sister of the late Carmela V. Zammit of Millbrae, CA; the sister-in-law of the late Sam Zammit of Millbrae and Jerry E. Baker of Las Vegas, NV. Josephine's generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.



Visitation is from 4pm-9pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda St., San Mateo. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 2, 2019