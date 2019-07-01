San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Chetcuti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Chetcuti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Chetcuti Obituary
Josephine Chetcuti

September 4, 1930 - June 27, 2019

Josephine Chetcuti passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness, at the age of 88, in her home of 40 years. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and religious faith. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and loyal friend.

Josephine was born in San Francisco, CA the oldest child of Joseph & Maryann Mula of Naxxar, Malta. Josephine graduated from Commerce High School in San Francisco. She married Charles C. Chetcuti in 1952 and was widowed in 1994.

Josephine is survived by her sons: Gary, David, Charles, and Joseph; her sister Jeanne V. Baker of Tulsa, OK; and her daughter-in-law LaReine E. Chetcuti of Concord, CA. She is the sister of the late Carmela V. Zammit of Millbrae, CA; the sister-in-law of the late Sam Zammit of Millbrae and Jerry E. Baker of Las Vegas, NV. Josephine's generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation is from 4pm-9pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda St., San Mateo. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
Download Now