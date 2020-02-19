|
|
Josephine CarraroDoelger
November 8, 1938 - February 4, 2020Josephine (Jo) Doelger passed away peacefully on the morning of February 4, 2020 at her home in San Mateo. Jo was born to Antonio and Guissipina Carraro, both Italian immigrants, and she was raised in the Portola neighborhood of San Francisco close to all of her extended family. She attended then graduated from Balboa High School in 1956. Through the years Jo kept in touch with many of her special classmates, and attended many of the Balboa reunions. After receiving her AA degree, Jo went to work with Wells Fargo Bank on Montgomery Street in San Francisco, where she retired from its cash management division after 34 years. When Jo was twenty-one her father died and Jo became the breadwinner and head of household. She cared for her mother until her mother passed away in 1992. After meeting Michael, her future husband, she joined him in his property management career, which began as a part time job and lasted until she retired for a second time.
Jo married Michael, the love of her life, in 1999, and together they moved to San Mateo where Jo enjoyed spending time with her family, her young cousins and many good friends. She attended many special events at the Peninsula Italian American Social Club in San Mateo. She often toured the wine country with friends, and loved cruising the Caribbean and West Coast with Michael. Jo loved her home and especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her dining room table. Jo was proud of her Italian heritage and the cooking skills that came with it. Her risotto and gnocchi with pesto, passed down from her mother, were especially amazing. She hosted many thanksgivings at her homes in San Francisco and San Mateo, always serving her delicious, homemade cranberry sauce and stuffing with an enormous turkey. Jo had a good heart. Michael would love telling anyone who would listen that, although Jo was no pushover, she had a "heart as big as Kansas".
Jo is survived by her cousins, Frank Carraro, Loretta Canevaro, Lawrence Nejasmich, Steven Nejasmich, Ann Nejasmich and Clare Toccalino Fletcher.
The family is grateful for the care Jo received from the medical personnel at the California Cancer Center in San Mateo and also for the staff and volunteers at Mission Hospice who lovingly cared for and supported Jo and her family.
Services will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda St., San Mateo, CA 94403. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mission Hospice & Home Care, 1670 South Amphlett Blvd., #300, San Mateo, CA 94402.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020