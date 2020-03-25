|
|
Josephine Matthews Fogg
1930 - 2020"To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world" Dr. Seuss
Born in London, raised in Nottingham, England by a wonderful family who founded the Salvation Army, Josephine met her husband, Ronald Fogg, at the University of Manchester and enthusiastically accompanied him around the world as he developed the fertilizer industry in numerous countries that she would call home, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Iraq and Zambia.
Affectionately known as Mum to her three children, Alison, Jacqueline and Jonathan, Nana by her adored grandchildren, Kelsea, Taylor, Dominic, Wesley and Colin, and Josie or Jo by her many dear friends, she will continue to share her amazing spirit of life with all she knew and so profoundly loved. She instilled a family life more meaningful, grounded and vibrant in every country they lived, balanced by her Methodist faith and strong belief in family values, morals and principles.
In Kafue, Zambia, she left an incredible legacy which so clearly expressed her spirit by founding The Josephine Fogg School, where for over the last 34 years, 680 girls and boys each year receive an education and go on to share their knowledge and spirit within their families and communities.
Josephine was an illuminating light whose valiant spirit, curiosity, joy and wonder of life meant the world to so many.
In lieu of flowers and a memorial service, the family would like you to consider a donation to the Salvation Army in Josephine's honour.
When travels resumes, the family will gather on a favourite island Josephine and Ronald discovered when they first emigrated to America.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020