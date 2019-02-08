San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
1 Elmwood Dr
Daly City, CA
1928 - 2019
Josephine Lavezzoli Obituary
Josephine Lavezzoli

Passed away peacefully on January 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late George Lavezzoli. She is survived by her sister Joelle Moreno; three children Tom, Loren (Elizabeth), and David (Joanne), grandchildren Sara, Dominic, and Danielle, great-grandchildren Melody and Sheamus. She was preceded in death by her sisters Catherine and Diane (Cookie).

A native San Franciscan, Josephine was born in 1928 to her Italian immigrant parents Guiseppe and Maria Costa. After graduating from Galileo High School, she married George after WWII. They settled in Daly City where they raised three boys. She enjoyed spending time with her family at home and their cabin in Long Barn. She was talented at crafts, cooking, and was a wonderful wife and mom.

Special thanks are given to the caregivers at Creekwood Senior Home in Novato. The caregivers were patient and kind.

A Funeral Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 15th at 10:30am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1 Elmwood Dr., Daly City, CA 94015. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church in memory of Josephine Lavezzoli.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
