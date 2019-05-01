|
|
Josephine F. Lopez
December 23, 1929 - April 26, 2019Josephine F. Lopez passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Joe; loving mother of the late Joey and Eddie, Mark, Diane, Danny; caring grandmother of Maria, Lizette, Deborah, Mark, Nick B., Donny, Danny, Amanda, Nathan, Nick R., Eddie, Danny, Julian; great grandmother of Malachi, Alessandra, Kenleigh, Matthew, Isabella, Eddie Jr, Isaiah, Nakyah.
Viewing Sunday, May 5, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 5:00 PM. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 6 at 10:30 AM at St. Finn Barr Church, 415 Edna St., San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 2 to May 4, 2019