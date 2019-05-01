San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Viewing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Finn Barr Church
415 Edna St.
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Lopez


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Josephine Lopez Obituary
Josephine F. Lopez

December 23, 1929 - April 26, 2019

Josephine F. Lopez passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Joe; loving mother of the late Joey and Eddie, Mark, Diane, Danny; caring grandmother of Maria, Lizette, Deborah, Mark, Nick B., Donny, Danny, Amanda, Nathan, Nick R., Eddie, Danny, Julian; great grandmother of Malachi, Alessandra, Kenleigh, Matthew, Isabella, Eddie Jr, Isaiah, Nakyah.

Viewing Sunday, May 5, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 5:00 PM. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 6 at 10:30 AM at St. Finn Barr Church, 415 Edna St., San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 2 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now