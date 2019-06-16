Resources More Obituaries for Josephine Nightingale Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Josephine Nightingale

Obituary Condolences Flowers Josephine Anne Nightingale June 27, 1926 - June 12, 2019 Josephine Anne Nightingale, cherished mother, left the stage peacefully on June 12, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family. She was just 15 days shy of her 93rd birthday.



Josie was born on June 27, 1926 to San Francisco natives, Antone and Mary Widmar. She was raised on Protero Hill amongst a tight knit family and community of fellow Slovenians. Josie's youth was spent immersed in dance, which became her lifelong passion.



After graduating from St Vincent's High School, Josie became a Helene Hughes dancer and worked for several years at the Bal Tavern and various camp shows entertaining the troops during WWII.



In 1956, Josie and Bill moved to Marin County where they raised their children and spent many years playing golf at Silverado Country Club with their many friends. After Bill's passing, Josie entered the world of retail at Gymboree where she spent the last years of her career as their top saleswoman, known to all as Grandma Josie, dressing the little "fashionistas" of Marin. Her final act over the last several years, however, was as CEO of her one-woman kitting company where Josie knitted her famous "Grandma Josie's booties and baby blankets" for a new generation.



Josie's most cherished roles in life were as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her greatest joy was attending family gatherings with the Kockos family where she was surrounded by "her fans" who dearly loved her style and most of all, her stories. Josie enjoyed talking to and meeting new people and she always had a keen interest in everyone she met. We will remember her as a sweet, cheerful, generous and beautiful woman who will remain forever in our hearts.



Josie was preceded in death by her parents and by the two great Irish loves of her life, husbands Jack O'Leary (1952) and Bill "Rosie" Nightingale (1991). She was also predeceased by her beloved sister, Dorothy Wader (2016), and by numerous family members and friends.



Josie is survived by her loving children, Coleen Dziachan (David) and David Nightingale (Melissa); her five treasured grandchildren, Jonathan (Kianna), Derek and Brooke Nightingale; Christian and Mackensie Dziachan; her brothers-in-law, Dick Wader and Ray O'Leary, and many nieces, nephews and adopted grandchildren. She will also be remembered as the adored mother-in-law of Dr. David Alan Dziachan and Melissa Kockos Nightingale for over 45 years.



We are pretty sure there was a big welcome home party in Heaven, orchestrated by her buddy, P.K.



We will miss you Mom and may God hold you in the palm of his hand until we meet again.



Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass on Tuesday, June 25 at 12:30 pm at Our Lady of Angels Church in Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution is preferred to the – 501 St Jude Place Memphis Tennessee 38105 or [email protected]

