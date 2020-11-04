1/1
Josephine Reginato
Josephine Reginato

Josephine, born in Paderno, Italy, passed away on October 22, 2020 at the age of 78 at her home in Danville, CA, after a courageous fight with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Armando; daughter, Sonya; sister, Ercolina Buvelot; and brother, Leo Reginato. Services will be held on November 13, at 11am at Our Lady of Angeles Church in Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Angeles Church
