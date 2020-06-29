Josephine Sheehy

Josephine SheehyWe lost our Dear Josephine, Stalwart of the Excelsior, on June 24 , 2020, after a valiant and courageous weeks-long effort, she finally succumbed to the dreaded Covid Virus. Not surprisingly, it took one of the most powerful pandemics known to mankind to overwhelm her, being such a force of nature herself. All thanks and kudos to Doctors Valle, Feeney and Angeles, Nurses Jan and Robin, and Support Staff at Seton Hospital in Josephine's final days.Josephine was born to Sicilian immigrants Frank and Eva Anzalone in Pittsburg, California on July 27, 1922, a child of the Depression and guardian to her younger sister, Celia, during their hardscrabble formative years. The family eventually moved to San Francisco in the early 1930's, to the Excelsior District, where she remained continually until her final years. A few years ago Josephine was accepted as a resident at Westborough Royale, an outstanding Assisted-Living Facility. The staff there provided a nurturing and uplifting environment which our family truly and sincerely appreciated. We will never forget their tender and loving care of our Josephine. Josephine married young to Raymond Trade and produced two strong and healthy boys, Raymond and Frank Trade. After several years a divorce ensued and she re-married to a member of a large Irish family, also from the Excelsior, Charles J. Sheehy, Sr., producing three more children, Charles Jr., Kathleen, and Cynthia Sheehy.Josephine was a long-time employee of Pac-Bell, working nights to support her children's tuitions at Catholic School institutions. She was a proud member of ICF, Crocker-Amazon Seniors Club and various other Catholic Charities. She was an absolutely tremendous purveyor of Italian Cuisine. She possessed awesome sewing skills and last, but not least, LOVED to shop, always knowing the deals and where to find them! Josephine was just an all-around homemaker extraordinaire, who never faltered from her main legacy in life, Guardian of Her Flock . She was ALWAYS so proud of the brilliance and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as we are, and always will be, so proud of her .Buona Notte Y Arrivederci, Vai Con Dio, Mio Angelo Bellissima