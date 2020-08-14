Josephine Vella

Dec 4, 1925 and Aug 13, 2020

Josephine Vella was born December 4, 1925 in Naxxar, Malta, and passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Hayward, CA at the age of 94. She was the youngest daughter of the ten children of Luigi Micallef and Girolama Schembri. She survived some of the darkest times in modern Malta, as she slept in bomb shelters for four years during the bombings of World War II. She married Angelo Vella on Feb 13, 1944 in Naxxar. They immigrated with their 3 sons to San Francisco in 1950. Starting in 1955, she packed bags of potatoes as her first job, and then, for 18 years, worked as a sewing machine operator and supervisor. She proudly recounted making trailer truck covers and huge awnings, as she had a strong work ethic. She always belonged to a union. She was a longtime member of the Maltese-American Social Club of San Francisco. She moved with the family to San Leandro in 1962. Her family was always the most important thing in her life, dedicating herself to her four children and then helping to raise three of her grandchildren. Josie rarely sat down, always checking to make sure everyone was ok. She was proud to be Maltese and instilled this in her family through sharing about Maltese history, village festas and farm life as a young child. She was a terrific cook, making great pastizzi, and was an amazing knitter (producing Irish knit sweaters in under a week and knitting an untold number of baby outfits for her family and friends). She loved her home, watching her favorite TV programs, playing bingo, and reading Danielle Steele novels. She was preceded in death by Angelo, her husband of 64 years; her son Anthony; her daughter Mary Jane; and all nine of her siblings. She is survived by her two sons, Charles (and his wife Marilyn) and Lewis; her son-in-law Howard Mordell; five grandchildren: Lea Vella (David Byrd), Maya Vella, Meisha Vella (Luis Cruz-Rodriquez), Angie and Garrett Mordell; and 2 great grandchildren, Noelle and Toby Byrd. We also wish to thank Fily and Richard Gindlesberger for their years of care for our mother.

Due to the Pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In Josephine's memory, enjoy each day to the fullest and share your gifts with others.











