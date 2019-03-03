Resources More Obituaries for Joy Luster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joy Luster

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joy Ellen Lucadello Luster March 18, 1922 - February 19, 2019 Joy passed away peacefully at home in Oakland, California on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born March 18, 1922 in Santa Barbara, California, the oldest child of Robert Anthony Lucadello and his wife, Ruby Pearl Haynes Lucadello.

Joy was a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area for over ninety years. She was a graduate of Balboa High School, San Francisco State University and earned an MA in Psychology from Lone Mountain College. Her many occupations included bedspread factory worker, coffee shop manager, bank teller, Visitacion Valley Community Center staff member and manager for the San Francisco Bay Girl Scout Council. During World War II, Joy was a "Rosie," one of the women who worked in the shipyards as welders. She received her welding training at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento and worked at Bethlehem Steel Shipyard in San Francisco. Joy became a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers, and was the first woman in the shipyard to pass the Navy welding test. She helped build the heavy cruiser the USS Flint and was there for its launch on January 25, 1944.

In 1949, she married Orville Bert Luster at the Fellowship Church of All Peoples in San Francisco, the first racially integrated, intercultural church in the United States. During much of her life, Joy worked towards racial and ethnic equality. She participated in many political campaigns and demonstrations, always promoting civil and human rights. For many years, Joy volunteered and contributed to making our Bay Area community a better place for everyone. Some of the many organizations that benefited from her efforts include Youth for Service, the PTA, Fellowship Church, the Girl Scouts of America, and Meals on Wheels. In her later years, she served on the Board of Directors and as the Volunteer Coordinator for the Downtown Oakland Senior Center.

Joy enjoyed traditional jazz, walking by the sea shore, traveling, painting and writing. Her passions centered on family and children, her own and those of others. Joy is survived by her two children, Laura and Robert, Robert's wife, Deborah, and grandchildren Reyna Gillead and Sarah, Emily and John Luster. She is the loving aunt of nieces Donna Steinbach Bousquet, Victoria Lucadello, Cristine Lucadello Carey and nephew Robert Lucadello. Joy has three first cousins, JohnPietro, Robert and Gabriella Lucadello who reside in Italy. She has numerous other relatives and friends in the United States and Italy. Joy was predeceased by her sister and brother, Ruby Lucadello Steinbach and Robert Gene Lucadello, (Lt. Colonel, USAF), niece, Diana Lucadello, and nephew, Jeffrey Arno Steinbach.

Joy will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was always a wise, supportive and loving mother, aunt, grandmother, cousin, and friend.

Her Celebration of Life is Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 pm, at the Joaquin Miller Community Center, 3594 Sanborn Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602. Memorial gifts can be made to San Francisco State scholarship funds, especially those designated to multi-racial students or studies, the Alameda County Food Bank or a .



