Joy O'Leary Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, in her beloved city of San Francisco. Joy was 92 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor Crowthers & Dolly House, and her younger brother, Victor Crowthers. She is reunited with the love of her life Raymond O'Leary.

Joy was born in the Richmond District of San Francisco on January 27, 1927. A true city gal, she graduated from Balboa High School making many friends along the way. Her greatest passion was her family and she could always be found supporting her children and grandchildren in their many accomplishments. A diehard Bay Area sports fan, she devoted a room in her home to the San Francisco 49ers. Joy loved musicals and one of her favorite pastimes was to go to the theater to see a live show.

Joy leaves behind three children: Dennis (Robin), Kevin (Debbie), Denise (Patrick), as well as her eight grandchildren Raymond (Scarlett), Tiffany (Victor), Shannon, Kaitlin, Megan, Breanne, Timothy, Kaylin; five great-grandchildren Omar, Desiree, Isabella, Brooklyn, and Boston. We will love and miss you always.

Our family would like to express our heart-felt thanks to her caregivers Emma, Maria, Princess, and Veronica. Veronica, especially, gave her the greatest joy this past year and we are beyond thankful for her love, kindness, and friendship that she gave to our Mother.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave, Burlingame.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The SF Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation or The SF Firefighters Toys Program, both located at 1139 Mission Street, S.F., CA 94103.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019