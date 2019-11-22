|
Joy R Seltzer
June 21 1928-November 6 2019Joy came to Oakland from her hometown Brooklyn, NY as a young woman to work in high-end retail fashion at a leading department store. She married and had two children; following the end of her marriage, she continued to work and raise her children as a single mother. Joy loved the retail fashion industry and her expertise led her to become one of the first personal shoppers in the industry. After significant experience in sales, she changed course to begin a career in the insurance industry. Using her skills in sales, she became an insurance agent for MetLife working tirelessly for 30 years to create a loyal customer base at MetLife. Joy had many passions and traveling was among them. She traveled to many destination in Europe and Mexico including Germany, Austria, Spain and the Netherlands; she loved planning trips. Mexico was a favorite for short getaways where she stayed with friends in homes and resorts across the country. Joy was especially known for her creative talent in organizing large social events for women only, in top hotel venues of the City. Joy was known by her countless friends as the diva of dances and many who knew here were touched forever by her charm, spirit of life and "can do" attitude. Under the name "Puttin' on the Ritz", she held nothing back in designing elegant, formal banquet with live music and dancing to serve thousands in the lesbian community. Celebrating who you were, was core to Joy's personality. Joy's selfless efforts to create community, especially for women, at a time when such community did not exist, changed for the better the lives of countless women-and men. In so doing, Joy was at the forefront of a movement - of lesbian and gay rights and respect. Her efforts have become part of the way in which lesbian and gay people (in the Bay Area and beyond) lead lives with connection and community, with meaning and purpose. Joy led a life that had an impact - something that many hope for in the world and few achieve. Joy is survived by her loving spouse Mary Frances Rosa, her children Franchesca Alexander and David Seltzer, grandchildren Anna Bevin, Eva Seltzer, Mathew Harris and Darin Harris. Services and Celebration of Life will be held on December 10 at the Columbarium, One Loraine Ct., San Francisco Ca. The service will be held at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Area Jewish Healing Center.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019