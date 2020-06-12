Joyce Anne (Yambert) Badertscher
July 8, 1940 - June 10, 2020
Joyce Anne (Yambert) Badertscher, of Burlingame, CA, passed away at her home on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the age of 79, of complications due to a rare form of cancer.
Beloved wife to John Rosekrans Badertscher, Joyce was born to parents Hyacinth and D. Allan Yambert in San Francisco. A proud San Franciscan, she grew up in Forest Hill along with her younger brother Robert, who survives her and currently resides in Laytonville, CA. She graduated from Lincoln High School one year early and got her B.A. in Art from San Jose State.
Joyce literally fell in love with the boy across the street and in January of 1961, married John, who worked for his father at Warman Security on Polk Street. She later became Warman's controller once John purchased the business from his dad. She oversaw the payables and receivables for John and then son Peter, who purchased Warman's from John in the '90s. She worked at Warman Security for 50 years until her retirement earlier this year. Even when she was unable to drive into work due to her illness, Joyce delighted in learning about the dozens of Lyft drivers on her commutes. She kept a journal of whom she met, where they were from, and an interesting fact about each of them.
A longtime member of San Francisco MoMA, a docent for Haas Lilienthal House, Joyce also had season passes to the SF Opera and SF Symphony for many years. An avid reader, Joyce was the chair of her beloved book club until recently, and proudly kept a tally of the hundreds of books she read each year. She and John traveled the world from China to Australia to Europe and multiple times to their happy place, Hawaii.
Joyce and John brought three children into the world who survive her. Kathy (Shelly Lowe) of the Bay Area, Peter (Joanie Costamagna) of Corte Madera, and Kris (Mark Hamin) of Northampton, MA. She was also the very proud grandmother to Andrew Badertscher and Kate Badertscher. She was ecstatic when her granddaughter Kate became a member of her same college sorority, Gamma Phi Beta.
She also leaves behind dozens of cherished, lifelong friends from grade school and her sorority as well all those from over the years.
Because of the pandemic, the family will likely schedule a remembrance, remotely or otherwise, at some point in the future. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers. Donations can be made in her name to the Peninsula Humane Society or any organization that supports "Anyone but Trump 2020."
www.tributes.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.