Joyce Block-Miller, 92, passed away in her Foster City home Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Joyce was born on August 15, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, to Louis and Selma Agatstein. The elder of two daughters, she had an early love of music, ballet and ice skating.

After graduating from Hyde Park High School, Joyce attended the University of Michigan, earning her Bachelor's degree in Speech Correction. During her college years she met her first husband, Kenneth Block. Following their marriage in December 1948, Joyce and Ken settled in Evanston, Illinois, where Joyce began her career working in the Glencoe schools in Special Education classrooms.

By 1963, Joyce was the proud mother of four handsome and very active boys. Jeffrey, Douglas, Craig and Andrew kept her quite busy and were her highest priorities. She loved being a mother and participated in their school age activities.

In 1968, the family relocated to Southern California, settling in the community of Palos Verdes Estates. After earning her Master's of Arts in Communication Disorders from Cal State Long Beach, Joyce worked as a speech pathologist in Los Angeles at St. Mary Medical Center and Daniel Freeman Hospital. Nearly 40 years ago, she helped found the non-profit Stroke Support Association that continues today to support stroke survivors and their family caregivers in the Long Beach area.

In 1985, Joyce married Victor Miller. They enjoyed ballroom and swing dancing and belonged to several dance groups. Joyce and Vic especially loved to travel, touring Egypt, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Greece, and Alaska. After Vic's passing, Joyce continued to travel including trips to Russia, New York City, and a return to her roots in Chicago.

An active and involved member of the Pacific Unitarian Church since 1991, Joyce participated in the Board of Trustees, Membership Committee, Addictions Ministry, Social Justice Committee, PFLAG, and Senior Pow Wows to Know How.

In 2017, Joyce moved from Palos Verdes Estates to Foster City to be near her two sons, Jeff and Andy. Joyce enjoyed her new home and neighbors at Atria at Foster Square, as well as the frequent visits from her family. Typical of Joyce, she jumped right in and was the senior living community's first Resident Council President.

A lover of the arts, Joyce was a regular attendee of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Los Angeles Ballet. After relocating to the Bay Area, she did not miss a beat (pun intended) and quickly began attending performances of the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco Ballet.

Joyce was full of life and as busy as ever until her sudden passing. Joyce is survived by her sons, Jeff (Michele) and Andy (Sarah) and her two granddaughters, Alyssa and Lindsay. She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Mann of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and her nephews, John and Robert Scheinfeld and her niece, Shaina Noll. Joyce was preceded in death by her two sons, Douglas and Craig. Joyce is fondly remembered by Victor's children Patricia (Erich) and Mary (Grant) and their families.

A celebration of Joyce's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Atria - Foster Square

located at 707 Thayer Lane, Foster City, CA. 94404. Memorial contributions may be made to: Stroke Support Association (P.O. Box 8340, Long Beach, CA. 90808) or Camp de Benneville Pines (41750 Jenks Lake Rd W, Angelus Oaks, CA. 92305)



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019