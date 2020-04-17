|
Joyce M. (D'Amato) Bohm
January 19, 1934 - April 12, 2020On Easter Sunday, Joyce Bohm passed away. Joyce was born and raised in San Francisco, CA, where she met her husband William (Bill) H. Bohm (deceased). They had three children. Daughter Renee Cannia (Peter) granddaughter's Annalise and Nina. Her son John Bohm and daughter Lynn Schaaf, granddaughter Kelly and grandson Steven. Joyce worked for Bank of America retiring as a Vice President after 30 years. That was quite the accomplishment back then for a woman. She had a dry wit and a wicked sense of humor and was very proud of her Sicilian heritage. Mom was an animal lover and a Raiders fan. No services, but we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Her family would appreciate any donation to the following: Pacific Reflections Assisted Living, Colma, CA., or a Humane Society or Animal Rescue of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020