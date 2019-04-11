Home

Joyce Bouquet

Joyce Bouquet Obituary
Joyce (Rodegerdts), Manning, Bouquet

February 15, 1928 - March 17, 2019

Joyce Rodegerdts, Manning, Bouquet passed away at her home in San Mateo, in the loving embrace of her family who had the privilege to spend so much time with her. Born in San Francisco on February 15, 1928 to Christian and Gladys, Joyce grew up in the Marina District where she enjoyed playing sports and watching the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. She attended Winfield Scott, Marina Jr. High, Lowell High School and UC Berkeley. Joyce developed a career as a personal bookkeeper where she established a clientele that spanned multiple family generations. Her commitment to her work and those she worked for was extraordinary. Always the life of the party, she was known to entertain constantly and took great pleasure in her ability to bring people together. She enjoyed travel, cooking and rooting for her favorite sports teams. Proceeded in death by sisters Jean Fitzgerald and Pat Fournier. Survived by husband Pierre of San Mateo, daughter Kate Parkinson of Melbourne, Australia and Peter Manning of San Francisco. Special thanks to her caregiver and new friend Mary Ann Aujero and Mary Ann's backup Patricia Kyles. And thanks to Sutter Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Her favorite time of year. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to a charity.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2019
