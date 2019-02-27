Home

Joyce Gollober passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, at the age of 94.
A native and life-long San Franciscan, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, going to movies and playing mah-jongg and bridge. Joyce also enjoyed travel, having visited the USSR, the UK, Europe and Asia. As an adventurous eater, she looked forward to trying new restaurants.
She loved her family, most of all her grandchildren. Nothing pleased her more than taking them for fung jao at their favorite dim sum restaurant and trips to the Japanese Tea Garden, Aquarium, Tonga Room and See's candy.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Ben, her son Brad and her grandson David. She is survived by her daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Marcia, and grandson Jeffrey.
The family wishes to thank all her wonderful caregivers from Home Instead, Providence Place and Hospice by the Bay.
A private internment is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the San Francisco Food Bank, San Francisco Meals on Wheels or a .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019
