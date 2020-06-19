Jozet Vella
January 10, 1948 - May 30, 2020
Jozet Vella, age 72 of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 57 years, passed away peacefully in Millbrae on May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Frank Vella. Loving mother to Elizabeth (Christopher) Clements. Cherished grandmother to Gavin and Leah Clements. Beloved sister to Marlene (Emil) Picchi. Caring sister-in-law to Theresa Vella. Dear aunt to Joe (Kathryn) and John (Maria) Miller, John (Joanne), the late Phillip (Lori), and Joseph Vella. Loved great-aunt to Maria, Emily and Joey Miller, and Charesse, William, Kimberly, Lyndsay, and Matthew Vella.
Devoted daughter to the late Joseph and Carmen Mifsud.
A native of Malta.
She loved spending quality time with family and friends, and enjoyed playing bingo. Above all, she cherished time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren Gavin and Leah. Always found on the sidelines at their games or in the audience during their performances, she was always cheering them on. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to a service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Dunstan's Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Her family respectfully requests donations in Mrs. Vella's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.