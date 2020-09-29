Juan Iturburua
August 22, 1926 - September 26, 2020
Born August 22, 1926, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, with his beloved wife Maria of 58 years at his side.
Loving brother to Maria Teresa and Maria Prudencia. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews in the Basque Country and here in the United States.
A native of Erratzu, Spain and a proud resident of San Francisco for over 60 years. A gardener to many around the city. One of the initial members of the San Francisco Basque Club in 1960.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association
or charity of your choice
in memory of Juan Iturburua.