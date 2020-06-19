Juanita Cardinelli

Juanita Gomez CardinelliJuanita passed away gracefully on June 15, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease and dementia.She was born on August 29, 1919 in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco to Chrispin Gomez and Juliette Romero Gomez and she was a graduate of Lincoln High School.She is preceded in death by her sisters, Julie Hunnell, Sue Schlosser, and Rose Clemens, by and her brother Ralph Gomez, by her cousins Carmen and Robert Romero, and by her first husband Gus Bloise and her second husband Salvatore Cardinelli. She is survived by Carolyn (Schlosser) Scott, her beloved niece, Wayne Scott and Alton Irons and Gregory Scott her beloved nephews, Yasmine Scott, great grandniece and Sami and Yusef Scott, great grandnephews, Patti (Clemens) Juleson, niece and her husband, Robert and Jayson Juleson, nephew and also by many nieces and nephews from her first husband's family, the Bloises. Friends and family always knew her as "Auntie".She had a long career as an accountant, retiring from Union Carbide in her mid 60's. Auntie loved to socialize and bring people together and she was a master at working a room and making everyone feel welcome and included. She belonged to many clubs and church groups, holding leadership positions in several. She loved to shop, travel, play bingo, and party. She loved her family. She was the life of the party and the belle of the ball.For service information, please contact the immediate family. No flowers please, Buy a bottle of wine and share with a loved one in Juanita's honor.