Juanita Hayes
February 27, 1952 - February 2, 2020Juanita grew up in Pacifica in a bustling house, the second of five girls. Tragically her father (George Hayes) was killed in an industrial accident when Juanita was only 7 years old. Fate intervened when Bill Nash found and married Juanita's mother Loretta (June). They added two more children to the family and have been married 60 years.
With six girls in the household, it quickly became known as the place to find high quality and numerous babysitters. While growing up, Juanita made her spending money babysitting children in the neighborhood. Juanita loved being in and near water. Some of her favorite memories included trips to Lake Tahoe floating on the lake in an inner tube, family vacations to Russian River and boating trips on the bay in "Kenny's boat" with Kyle. Last, but not least was her Caribbean cruise where she marveled at the crystal clear waters, snorkeling, and exploring various islands. She also recalled with fondness memories of time spent in Santa Cruz and Ben Lomond.
Juanita attended Terra Nova High School in Pacifica. She had a long and successful insurance career in workers' compensation claims. Her attention to detail, ability to deal compassionately with injured workers, and understanding of the laws, rules and regulations quickly resulted in promotions. She had the unique ability of creating a nurturing environment while developing her employees. Working for C.E. Heath in the 80's, she demonstrated her management skills by turning the organization into the premier claims department in the United States. In 2001 Juanita was hired to manage the Safeway workers' compensation self-insured claims operations. Her dedication to her employees was reciprocated by love and devotion from those who were lucky enough to work with her.
In all aspects of her life Juanita was creative and had an eye for detail and perfection. She kept an impeccable home which she shared with her partner Kyle, and cats Tory and Jojo. She spent years putting her creativity to work making lovely creations for a craft boutique which helped fund the creation of Neighborhood Church in San Francisco. Juanita was also a great cook with an amazing palette.
Juanita loved children and her family. She brought joy, happiness and sunshine into the lives of all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She left an indelible mark on so many. Juanita would want us to remember her with a smile rather than with tears. Memories of Juanita will always bring sunshine into our lives. We will miss her silly sense of humor, her contagious laugh, her love of life and her sweet, loving nature.
Juanita is predeceased by her longtime partner Kyle Wood; sisters, Betty Ann and Mary Ellen; survived by her loving parents, Bill and Loretta (June) Nash; brother Jim, sisters Stella, Georgetta (husband Don) and Helena, and best friends Carol Harvey, Lorraine Pyffer and Bill Zachry. She is survived by many precious nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished family, loving friends and esteemed colleagues.
Donations may be made in Juanita's memory to the non-profit organization: Kids' Chance of America, P.O. Box 925, Voorhees, NJ 08043
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Graham-Hitch Mortuary on 4167 First Street, Pleasanton CA on Tuesday, February 18th at 1pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020