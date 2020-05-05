Juanita Melendez
Juanita Surtido MelendezMar 8, 1928 - May 1, 2020Juanita Surtido Melendez, beloved matriach born March 8, 1928 in the Philippines & a longtime resident of San Francisco, passed peacefully on May 1, 2020. She joins her late husband, Danilo Melendez. Mother of 3 children; Danilo (Susan), Evelyn (Iqbal), and Edwin. Grandmother of 8; Jamil, Saleem, Elisa, Christina, Ishmael, Rahni Alma, Michelle & the late Christopher. Great-grandmother of 9; Alixandre, Jamil Joseph, Alice, Jemma, Wyatt, Alikai, Walker, Kai & Adam. Known as Mama & Aning to some, she will be remembered as a smart, selfless woman who loved her family very much.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Cypress Lawn on Monday, May 11, 2020



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Reception Center
1370 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
(650) 550-8808
