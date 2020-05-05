Juanita Surtido MelendezMar 8, 1928 - May 1, 2020Juanita Surtido Melendez, beloved matriach born March 8, 1928 in the Philippines & a longtime resident of San Francisco, passed peacefully on May 1, 2020. She joins her late husband, Danilo Melendez. Mother of 3 children; Danilo (Susan), Evelyn (Iqbal), and Edwin. Grandmother of 8; Jamil, Saleem, Elisa, Christina, Ishmael, Rahni Alma, Michelle & the late Christopher. Great-grandmother of 9; Alixandre, Jamil Joseph, Alice, Jemma, Wyatt, Alikai, Walker, Kai & Adam. Known as Mama & Aning to some, she will be remembered as a smart, selfless woman who loved her family very much.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Cypress Lawn on Monday, May 11, 2020







