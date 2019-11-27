|
|
Judey Kay Miller
June 19, 1951 - November 7, 2019Judey slipped out of her family's embrace on November 7, after a sudden and short illness. A woman of unforgettable charm, she radiated kindness, embraced love and encouraged laughter.
Born and raised in Fullerton, CA, Judey attended UC Berkeley in 1969, married husband Scott in 1980, and bore son Will in 1987. She worked at UC Berkeley for 37 years, most recently as an academic program manager in the Statistics Dept. and the Astronomy Dept.
After retiring in 2013, she poured her passions into the many activities that most fulfilled her. Spurred by a breast cancer diagnosis in 2010, she volunteered at Kaiser Permanente Oakland as a Peer Navigator to support others in their journey through breast cancer. In the process she was instrumental in helping to build Kaiser's National Peer Support & Mentor Programs.
Singing, especially with others, gave Judey great joy. She sang with Chromatica Choral, her church choir, and a local Madrigal group. In 2018, she realized a dream by singing with a chorus in Notre-Dame Cathedral and Chartres Cathedral in France. Never a shrinking violet, she needed no encouragement to break into song, memorably serenading guests at a winery in Hungary.
In retirement, Judey and Scott took great pleasure in exploring the world, most recently on safari in East Africa. She had a fascination with the natural world and found great joy in observing butterflies and hummingbirds, creatures she found to be of particular beauty. She loved visiting her family's log cabin near Sierra National Forest. Despite having two artificial knees, the difficult hike to the cabin wouldn't stop her. Once there she enjoyed another one of her passions, cooking, as she became the head chef, master of the wood-burning stove, and unparalleled baker of cinnamon rolls.
In addition to her husband and son, Judey is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She was predeceased by her father and mother William and Helen Wall, and sisters Donna Caffrey and Patricia Wall.
Gifts in Judey's memory may be made to Episcopal at UC Berkeley (calepiscopal.org) or the Women's Cancer Resource Center (wcrc.org).
A celebration of her life is scheduled for Friday, December 13, 1PM, at the Oakland Center for Spiritual Living, 5000 Clarewood Drive, Oakland (oaklandcsl.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, 2019