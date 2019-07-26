|
|
Judi Mar
May 19th, 1952 - July 16th, 2019Judi was born in San Francisco on May 19th 1952 and raised in North Beach by So Mar and Lok Sin Cheng along with her 9 sibling: Edna, Doris, Shirley, Pansey, Warren, Walter, William, Karen & Kristine. She married Ron Tong in 1979 and they had 2 children, Jessica Tong-Ahn born in 1984 and Randy Tong born in 1986. She has 2 grand children, Tommy Ahn born 2017 and Rose Ahn Born 2018.
She attended Galileo High School, San Francisco State College finishing at UC Berkeley, then finally receiving a Masters from University of San Francisco. She was a teacher, education curriculum developer, an ally to at risk youth and passionate community advocate. That passion eventually led to her becoming a legal consultant and translator.
She departed on July 16th 2019 from natural causes at the age of 67.
Judi was a loving mother, grandmother & sister, helpful neighbor, community advocate, dedicated educator and thoughtful friend to many.
The memorial services as follows:
The Wake Service
Thursday August 1st,
2019 - 5pm-6pm
Green Street Mortuary
649 Green Street,
San Francisco, CA 94133
The Funeral Service
Friday August 2nd, 2019 -
10:30am
Green Street Mortuary
649 Green Street,
San Francisco, CA 94133
Followed by vehicle procession to The Olivet Cemetery at 1601 Hillside Blvd, Colma, CA 94014. Ending with a lunch service in Chinatown at Far East Cafe at 631 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94108
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 27 to July 29, 2019