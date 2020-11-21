Judith BlackburnJudith C. Blackburn, born in San Francisco on December 13, 1942 to Edwin and Olive Robinson, died peacefully in Daly City, CA on November 13, 2020 due to cancer, exactly one month before her 78th birthday. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard L. Blackburn, a retired Battalion Chief in the SFFD 28 years and son of Frank and Sylvia Blackburn (both deceased); her two devoted daughters; Aileen Snodgrass (son-in-law Doug Snodgrass) and Alicia Perez; her six grandchildren: Evan, Grace, Jackson (Snodgrass), Ariel, Xavier, Jacob (Perez), as well as many cherished friends, including her daily "coffee circle" for 40 years: Annette, Janice and Jane. Judy was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1960; an active parent and member of the school community as past president and a board member of Garden Village School PTA, a member of Benjamin Franklin Middle School PTA, a member of Westmoor High School PTA, a Girl Scout Leader, a board member for many years of Daly City AYSO, and a member of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church. Judy was a long-time employee of Skyline Pet Hospital and enjoyed a wonderful love of dogs; all of her many dogs are waiting to greet her at "The Rainbow Bridge". Judy was also a lifetime sports fan of her much beloved San Francisco Giants, SF 49ers, and the Golden State Warriors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the SPCA or to Stand Up For Cancer, which is also supported by the MLB. Thank you again to all of the caregivers in her life. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life event will take place for her later in 2021.