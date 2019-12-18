|
Judith Eleanor (Albert) Croner
September 25, 1938 - December 12, 2019Judith Eleanor Albert Croner, age 81, died on December 12, 2019 in her San Rafael home due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Judy was born on September 25, 1938 in Beverly, Massachusetts, to Samuel Martin Albert MD and Leah Center Albert Sandhaus. After Beverly High School, Judy went to Bennington College where she met a young man named Mel Croner who was on a road trip from Dartmouth College. They married in 1959 and had a 63-year partnership. Throughout those years, Judy graduated from the University of Pittsburg; raised two wonderful daughters; volunteered in the arts, schools and for social causes; cared for multiple pets; and supported Mel in his career and in his ventures. In 1972 after a fire in her home, Judy focused on her love of art and became an art consultant and a collector. Judy created a beautiful home and garden with beautiful art in San Rafael, then in Paris. Judy and Mel travelled the world together, always appreciating culture, history, great food and friends and welcoming their friends, daughters (and their partners) and grandsons to join them. There was nothing more interesting and fun, welcoming and delicious than travelling with Judy. Judy made and kept life-long friends and stayed in constant contact with her family daily, especially with her daughters, two sisters and grandsons. She made sure her extended family had weekly dinners and birthday celebrations (always with a surprise guest). Judy was interested in people she met and remembered and cherished the details. When you were with Judy, you felt like you were the only, and most important, person in the room. Judy is survived by her husband Mel Croner, daughters Hali Croner (Eugene Palmer) and Nina Croner (Joe Burke), grandsons Adam and Andrew Palmer, sisters Sara Bronstein (Rick) and Phyllis Albert and numerous close cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held at Congregation Rodef Sholom on December 15, 2019. In Judy's memory, donations can be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services or to Congregation Rodef Sholom.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019