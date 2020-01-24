|
|
Judith Ferse Broude
Sep 24, 1924 - Jan 21, 2020Judith Ferse Broude passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21st in Oakland. Born in Bochum, Germany in 1924, and raised in Israel, Judith met Samuel Broude shortly after arriving in the USA. Thus began their loving life partnership which lasted nearly 70 years. Once Samuel was ordained as a rabbi, Judith became the consummate rebbetzin--6 years at Fairmount Temple in Cleveland followed by 23 years at Temple Sinai in Oakland. In addition to her active participation in temple life, she was a docent at the Camron-Stanford House, and a Judah Magnes Museum board member. Judith loved classical music, and had a keen appreciation for Jewish-related art, rare books and manuscripts. She graced everyone with her spunk, humor, brilliance, beauty, and charm. Having been uprooted from Germany in her youth and in recent years facing declining health, she demonstrated remarkable strength, courage and resilience. Above all Judith was devoted to her family especially her husband, Samuel, and her adoring children, Micah (Janet), and Marla (Bernie Stein), all of whom will miss her dearly. "Omi" will forever be in the hearts of her grandchildren: Danielle Yokell (Abe), Allison Friedberg (Dave), Jacob Stein, and four great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brody Yokell, and Meghan and Zoe Friedberg. Heartfelt thanks to her devoted cardiologist of many years, Dr. Stephen Arnold, as well as her cherished caregivers. A memorial service will be held at Temple Sinai, 2808 Summit Street, Oakland, 94609 on Wednesday, January 29th at 7:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020