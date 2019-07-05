Judith S. Mark March 21, 1937 - July 1, 2019 It is often said: "The good and beautiful die young". With a deep sadness and a great sense of loss, Judy's family wants her friends and acquaintances to know that Judy died on July 1, 2019, surrounded by people who loved her dearly. Her passing occurred some 6 weeks after she was stricken by what proved to be an incurable condition.



Born in Chicago, Illinois, Judy was the middle child of Dr. Samuel and Viola Shapiro. She attended the University of Illinois and graduated from the National College of Education. She started teaching in the Chicago area. After she married Melvyn Mark in 1959, they moved to the Washington, D.C. area where she continued to teach in the Bethesda, Md. school district. In 1963, Judy and Mel moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. After a brief stay in The City, they moved to Marin County where, for the next 55 years, they lived in beautiful Mill Valley, Kent Woodlands and Tiburon.



Many people were attracted to Judy by her thoughtful and sincere manner and, throughout her life, her very appealing style. Pursuing a wide range of social and cultural activities, her most consistent interest was duplicate bridge. While she often said that many of the players had superior skills, she was a highly sought after partner.



As an occasional golfer, she played in the Bay Area as well as many foreign countries, and proudly remembered her hole-in-one. She always had a keen interest in travel and, with Mel, she traveled to over 30 countries and had many great memories.



Judy is remembered for showering her family and many friends with her kindness and concern, as well as her unwavering positive support on all meaningful occasions, whether major or not.



Judy is survived by her husband of 60 years, 3 daughters: Alison Mark, Carolyn Harthun (Eric) and Diane Weisman (Brian); seven grandchildren: Haley, Jonathan, Sarah, Jessica, Nikola, Beau and Kendra; and her sister, Barbara Schechter.



At her request, the only ceremony will be a private gathering of her immediate family to honor her wonderful life, and to share their memories and their great loss.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 7 to July 14, 2019