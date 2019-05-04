Judith Jakobs McLaughlin Born in San Francisco on April 3, 1936; entered Eternal Life on April 24, 2019. She was a beloved daughter of the late Agnes Fogarty Jakobs and Wilbur Jakobs; predeceased by Bob McLaughlin, her husband and best friend. Judy is survived by her sister Jan Jakobs Rowland; nephew Eric, nieces Laura Rowland, and Denise Rowland Olson, grand-niece/nephew Rachel and David Olson; her sister Nancy Jakobs Buser, brother-in-law Paul Buser, niece Mary Buser Woods (Sean), Leo Jakobs Buser, cousins, friends, and colleagues.

Judy graduated from St. Cecilia Elementary and Presentation High School. She entered the Novitiate of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, receiving the religious name Sister Joseph Marion, SNJM, and graduated from Holy Names University. She taught in several parochial elementary schools in both Northern and Southern California while a member of SNJM. Judy left the community, becoming a much-loved SNJM Associate for life. She taught in the San Francisco Unified School District for more than 30 years. Judy was a very creative teacher who enjoyed her students and entertained them with her unique sense of humor.

Retiring from Paul Revere, Judy and Bob, both avid Giants' fans, enjoyed games at spring training in Arizona, and in Oracle Park. After Bob's death, Judy moved from her home in Millbrae to Sunrise of San Mateo. Judy's family is grateful to the administration and staff of Sunrise for its professional care, and to Helen Yee and Sela Heipau Wolfgramm, for their devoted, loving care of Judy.

Visitation at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 am with Funeral Mass at 11:00 am followed by committal at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy's memory may be made to Sisters of the Holy Names Ministry Fund, which provides for many projects serving people on the margins of society, c/o SNJM Ministry Fund POB 907, Los Gatos CA 95031.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary