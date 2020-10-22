Judith Pizza

Judith G. Pizza

April 16,1923 - October 13, 2020

Judith (Bommarito) Pizza passed away peacefully at her home in San Francisco on October 13, 2020, at the age of 97.



Judith was born in San Francisco in1923. She moved with her family to St. Helena in 1929 where she attended Rutherford Grammar School and St. Helena High School. A high school standout, she excelled in academics and athletics and was student body president in her senior year.



Judith graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. Nursing school was pivotal both for the training she received and the lifelong friends she made, among them Anne Lind her dear friend for 79 years. In 1945, Judith enlisted in the US Navy and was commissioned as an Ensign in the Nurse Corps. She discharged her Naval service at the US Naval Hospital, Oakland. Judith enjoyed reminding her husband John that while she was a Naval officer, he had simply been an enlisted man.



In 1946, she married John and they began their life together in San Francisco. Throughout their 67 years of marriage they were a perfect match. They raised their 3 children in the Marina district of San Francisco. Judith was very active in the children's school activities at St. Vincent de Paul School. She and John were also lifelong Giants and 49'er fans and attended five 49'er Super Bowls. She was a superior cook and her neighborhood "gourmet galas" were legendary as well as her 49er tailgate parties.



Judith and John traveled the world, taking many cruises. They especially enjoyed visiting friends and family in Italy and Sicily. She always came home with new recipes and new friends. Though the travel stopped, Judith maintained these relationships, often spanning multiple generations. Her foray into the world of email later in her life allowed her to keep in touch with family and friends both near and far, often exchanging recipes or just keeping up to date on the latest happenings. Judith was proud of her Sicilian heritage. She enjoyed preparing the recipes and speaking the dialect of her parents Dominic and Carmen Bommarito.



When John and Judith acquired a second home in Calistoga this allowed her to return to her roots in the Napa Valley where she reconnected with old friends and made new ones. She enjoyed the "country" house in Calistoga immensely and it was the site of many festive family gatherings and holiday celebrations.



Judith was devoted to her family above all else. A call or visit from one of her grandchildren or new pictures of her great granddaughter and namesake, Rosalyn Judith, made any day special. She was loving, kind, loyal, generous, feisty and independent. She was the mom and nonnie everyone wishes they had. We were so fortunate that she was ours.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, sister Rose Marie Palazzolo and brother Salvatore Bommarito. She was the loving mother of Joan Pizza, Jean Williams and Jack (Patty) Pizza. Adored nonnie to Christopher (Celeste), Genevieve, Katy, Mike and Jayne; bisnonnie to Rosie. She is also survived by her dear sister, partner in crime and cooking collaborator Lillian Stretch and many nieces and nephews.



Her family is grateful to her excellent caregivers Losa and Mele, and to Ricardo of Sutter Health Hospice.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A memorial mass will be held when it is safe for family & friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local food bank in Judith's name.









