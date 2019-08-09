San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
977 South El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA
Judith Rae Boler


1935 - 2019
Judith Rae Boler Obituary
Judith Rae Boler

November 1, 1935 - July 27, 2019

Judith Rae Boler passed away comfortably in her assisted care home on Saturday, July 27th. Her husband of 62 years, James F. Boler, passed away 1 year ago to the week. Judith Boler leaves her two sons; Michael Boler & Steven Boler; daughter Susan (Boler) Clarke; two grandchildren: Ryan & Lindsay Clarke; and son-in-law Guy Clarke.

Born in Yuba City and raised in both Yuba City and Burlingame. She lived with her family and children in both San Carlos and Hillsborough CA.

In her early years she graduated from Burlingame High School in 1953. She met her future husband James F. Boler at the Standard Oil gas station on the corner of Burlingame Ave and El Camino. They fell in love and got engaged as James left for a 2 year tour of duty in Japan. Judith waited for him and when James got back they were both married.

While raising 3 children, Judith went to work as a Real Estate agent in San Carlos at Wright & Company in the 1970's. When the family moved from San Carlos to Hillsborough, she went to work for Stephens Real Estate in Burlingame selling homes in Hillsborough. Stephens Real Estate merged with Cashin & Company and Judith worked for Cashin & Company where she retired in the late 1990's

Judith was an avid athlete. She played golf, softball, and bowled. She bowled in the woman's league at the Bel Mateo Bowl in San Mateo. She has trophies for her multiple scores of over 200. She broke 200 3 times.

A service will be held on August 17th at 11am at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home in San Mateo.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
