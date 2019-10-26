|
|
Judith Lorraine Smith
June 13, 1943 - October 24, 2019A lifetime reader of the obituary section, Judith Lorraine Smith has finally earned her chance to be immortalized in the SF Chronicle on October 24th, 2019 at the age of 76.
Born to two Azorean immigrants in Fresno, Judy was the fifth of six Freitas children. She spoke rarely of her early childhood except to complain that the house was cold in the winter and that her mother had once repurposed her underwear into a mop. When their family relocated to Santa Cruz at the age of six, she found her life much more agreeable.
She graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1961, attended San Francisco State University and earned her teaching credential in mathematics, beginning a lifelong quest for Big Prime, the elusive largest of all prime numbers.
While teaching at Jefferson High School in Daly City, she met history teacher David Smith and said, "He'll do," marrying him shortly thereafter. In May 2019, they celebrated 50 years of marriage, so she had to concede that Dave was more than adequate. She especially cherished their travels: their year in Europe & Morocco spent in a VW bus, their journey to all 50 states, and their annual sojourns to Philo, CA. They had two children, Alex and Emily, who have each given them two grandchildren: Everett & Cate and Carver & Aija.
Judy passed away from complications from Multiple Sclerosis, a disease with which she was diagnosed at age 39. She never let her impairment affect her playful sense of humor or stop her from doing the things she loved, like quilting, gardening, listening to live music outdoors, traveling in search of changing leaves, and threatening to yank off surfers' towels to see "male butts" every time she drove along the Great Highway.
She worshipped the sun and spoke often about how if more people valued it like she did, there would be fewer wars. With that, she asks that rather than attend funeral services, you sit in the sun today and read the obits, which is what she would have wanted to do if she were still with us.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019