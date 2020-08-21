1/1
Judy Ahern
Judith "Judy" Ann Ahern

Judith "Judy" Ann Ahern, 73, of Novato, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 13th, 2020. She passed at her home in Black Point from cardiac issues. She was born to Edith "Poppy" & Forrest Carpenter on New Year's Eve 1946. Dale Carter became Judy's step father when she was 10 and lived a long life as a caring father to Judy. She grew up with many close cousins in Tamalpais Valley, and attended Tam High School and attended Queen Margaret's Boarding School on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Judy attended the University of San Francisco, where she got her bachelor of arts to become a speech & language specialist. She worked for the Sonoma County Office of Education for 35 years and supported teachers in her CTA/SCOE union positions serving as bargaining chair, grievance chair, and ASCOE president. She also served in CTA positions as a County, State, and National representative. Judy was an active member at the Dog Bone Meadow dog park in Novato, and she loved taking her dogs every day, and socializing with the many friends she had there. She volunteered as a docent for China Camp State Park, and for LITA animal therapy services with her dog Xena.

She is survived by her only child, Erin Lilly, her son-in-law Brian Lilly, and her two grandchildren Sebastian and Eliza Lavender. Judy loved her grandchildren very much and they absolutely adored her. She will be most missed as a fun and loving Grandma. Her two dogs, Xena and Luigi now live with her daughter and grandchildren. Her cat Rigby now lives with her cousin Linda.
She was a lover of birds, travel, women's rights, progressive politics, KFOG and talk radio, driving, Tahoe, hot pink, The Wizard of Oz, Star Trek, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, hummingbirds, flamingos, Christmas decorations, her fairy garden, stained glass, camping, her house, her animals, and her many many friends.

No public services will be held at this time, due to Covid-19, but there will be a memorial next Summer Solstice, June 20th, 2021. Donations in her name can be made to Planned Parenthood or the World Wildlife Federation. Rest in Peace, dear Judy.

Assisted by Monte's
Chapel of the Hills,
San Anselmo, CA


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
