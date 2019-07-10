Judith Rae Larratt December 14, 1939 - July 5, 2019 Judy peacefully passed away at her Burlingame home surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Wisconsin and shortly thereafter her family moved to South San Francisco. After graduating from South City High she married her High School Sweetheart, Rodney Larratt. Judy was the matriarch of the Larratt family and instilled strong family values. She enjoyed golf, playing cards with her lady friends, and a good Manhattan. She was a longtime member of OPEIU Local 3, an active Parishioner for 60 years at Our Lady of Angels, and enjoyed volunteering at Peninsula Hospital. Judy is survived by her husband Rodney of 61 years, her four sons Steven (Melissa) Robert (Molly) Joseph (Lisa) Daniel (Laurie) and her sister Peggy Maher(Mick) and adored grandchildren Megan (Ricky) Kerry, Giana, Jack, Andria, Mackenzie, Jordan, Olivia, Marissa, Matt and her great granddaughter Malana Rae. Judy is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Dorothea McDonald and her sister Jody Vickery. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Burlingame. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019