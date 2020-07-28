Julia Mahon

May 4, 1951 - February 13, 2020

Julia Mahon, age 68, of Nappanee, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by family after a 6 year battle with cancer, at her residence. She was born May 4, 1951 in San Francisco, CA to William and Margaret (Swanson) McCarthy. On November 12, 1972 she married John Mahon in San Francisco. They moved to Nappanee in 1986. Julia loved reading and writing, and she was a published author.

She is survived by her husband, John Mahon, Nappanee; son, Sean (Kelly) Mahon, South Bend; daughter, Kate (Daniel) Gartee, Elkhart; 5 beautiful granddaughters; sisters, Joanie Callahan, San Bruno, CA, Peggy (Greg) Cronan, Daly City, CA, Laurie Tandy, Sausalito, CA and Ginny (Gene) Romanowski, Petaluma, CA. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marian McCarthy and Katherine McCarthy.

A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, Bremen. Father Fernando will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation (PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572).

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.





