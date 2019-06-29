Julia Sarracino February 2, 1954 - June 26, 2019 Surrounded by family, Julie Sarracino passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 at the age of 65.

Born February 27,1954 to Pedro and Andrea Contreras (deceased), Julie joined her brother Pedro to complete the family. She was raised in South San Francisco where she met her husband of 46 years, David Sarracino, via a coworker at Pacific Bell - a company from which she retired after 30 years.

Julie and David started their family and relocated to Belmont to enjoy the sun while watching their children play sports. Julie had a big heart, feisty spirit, and indomitable resilience, working full-time while selflessly taking care of her beloved mother. She did this all while making sure that Christina, Jim and Amanda were instilled with the values she and David held dear.

Julie will not only be remembered for her strength, but also for other attributes - her laughter during movies, love of swimming, cooking food without instruction, reading and fast cars. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren - Julian, Cia, Marcus and Alexis. The love between Nana and 'her babies' was strong and unconditional.

She'll be missed by many including her son-in-law Chris, 4 sisters-in-law Janet, Patti, Shirley and Gloria; 5 brothers-in-law Joe, Julian, Steve, Kelly and Dennis, as well as countless nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA on Monday, July 1, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. same day. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 10:00 a.m. at All Soul's Church, 315 Walnut Ave. South San Francisco, CA 94080. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019