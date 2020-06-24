Juliana Marty

Juliana Stevens Griggs MartyFebruary 26, 1931 - June 2, 2020Julie was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Benjamin Glyde Griggs and Martha Dodgson Baker Griggs. She graduated from Summit School (Class of 1949); some of her fondest memories were of learning French and reading Shakespeare. After two years at Connecticut College, where she studied child development, Julie Griggs married Sam Marty in 1951. They lived all over the country before settling in San Mateo, where they raised four children and grew their wide circle of friends. Julie loved to connect people and was truly a natural extrovert! She was an active volunteer and leader in her community with the consummate gift of hospitality. She participated in the following organizations, often from the President's chair: Florence Crittendon Home for Unwed Mothers, Mission Hospice Auxiliary, Pals for (Cerebral) Palsy, San Francisco Symphony League, Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary, Decorator's Show House (SF Bay Area), Altar Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and Hillsborough Circle. Julie was "Mrs. St. Paul's" to her rector and the entire congregation; she deeply loved her church and ran everything from the Rummage Sale to the Daughters of the King Bible/book study/prayer group. Julie loved bridge and crosswords, travel and spending time with family, playing Broadway show tunes on the piano (and singing!) for singalongs, entertaining large gatherings in her home, ice skating in the winter, tennis in the summer and always laughing joyously. She was a dear and loyal companion to her many longtime friends. The Lord was her strength and her song, and she is now reunited with her sweetheart, Dr. Sam Marty.Julie was preceded in death by: sisters Elizabeth "Betsy" Griggs Clark, Martha "Patsy" Griggs Drewry, and Mary Wells "Wellsie" Griggs Mack; brother Benjamin Glyde Griggs, Jr.; grandson Timothy James Gomann; and husband Dr. Samuel C. Marty, Jr. She is survived by: children Elizabeth "Lucy" Marty Goman (Monmouth, OR); Clinton Griggs Marty (Burlingame, CA); Julia "Judy" Marty Johnson (Brea, CA); and Madeline Marty Feeley (El Cerrito, CA); grandchildren William "B.J." Arthur Johnson, Jr. (Orange, CA); Heather Johnson De Los Reyes (Riverside, CA); Bethany Johnson Bowers (Tigard, OR); Nicholas Edward Goman (Tokyo, Japan); Jessica Elizabeth Goman (Seattle, WA); Emily Glyde Feeley (Brooklyn, NY); Deirdre Elizabeth Feeley (Oakland, CA) and Davis Nolan Feeley (El Cerrito, CA); and great-grandchildren Benjamin Isaac Bowers and Madeline Joyce Bowers (Tigard, OR).Rev. Thomas Skillings, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Burlingame, will preside over a Zoom memorial service on Saturday, August 8th. For more details, please contact the church or family members at: dr.judylep@gmail.com. Julie's ashes will rest in the Columbarium at St. Paul's Church, Burlingame.Donations may be given to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Burlingame; Mission Hospice of San Mateo; Coyote Point Museum, San Mateo.